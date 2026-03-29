Tennessee Basketball's Season Ends in Elite Eight

The Tennessee Volunteers' season has officially come to an end, as they are now eliminated from March Madness. The Vols played against the Michigan Wolverines, and they fell short by quite a margin, as this game wasn't close after the 10:00 mark in the first half.

The Wolverines will be moving on, as they will be taking on the Arizona Wildcats in the Final Four. This game will be the biggest one of the round, as both teams are ranked as the No. 1 seed in their respective season. The Tennessee Vols were the final team to be eliminated in the SEC and will be one of the more anticipated teams when it comes to next season, as they will have some great returning talent despite losing multiple starters after this season.

Tennessee's Season In Conclusion

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) controls the ball in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Vols finished their season with a record of 25 wins and 12 losses. The Vols were underwhelming at times, but when it comes to this season in March, they were able to overachieve. The Vols were victorious in the first three games of the tournament, as they defeated the Miami OH Redhawks, who handed them their second loss of the season. The Vols also defeated a very sound Virginia Cavaliers team in the second round. The final win for the Vols this season was against the Iowa State Cyclones, which the Vols defeated after being heavy underdogs.

This loss can come as gut-wrenching, as this keeps the stigma of the Vols missing the Final Four, as they still remain without an appearance in the Final Four. This was a disappointing contest, and it will leave a sour taste in the Vols' mouth, but they will still have the chance to do well when it comes to the next season. This will be one of the teams that should be watched, as this team has some incoming freshmen and will likely add some talent when it comes to the transfer portal.

Tennessee could find itself with a new staff next year, as it is unknown how long Rick Barnes has left, and it remains unknown if Justin Gainey will be with the team after he interviewed with the North Carolina State Wolfpack for their head coaching position.

The main sport that remains is the college baseball season, which will later be followed by football. This will be before the Tennessee basketball season kicks back up late in the fall.