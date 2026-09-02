Three Tennessee Football Players Who Needs a Big Game on Saturday vs. Furman

The Tennessee Volunteers are inching closer to their game against the Furman Paladins, as they have plenty of talented players who are itching to get back on the field. While every player is looking to have a massive game, there are three players I believe need a massive game against the Furman Paladins more than the others.

DJ Burks

Tennessee football’s DJ Burks (42) during Vols spring football practice at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DJ Burks was one of the three players that Jim Knowles said needed to be productive, which puts plenty of pressure on him in this contest.

Here is what he said.

“I want to see them make more plays in practice. I mean, that’s exactly what I talked about. I want to see them make more plays in practice, do the right things, make fast decisions, stay on top when they’re supposed to stay on top, drop it into the box, can they see the play and react to it. When you face a lot of RPO, I mean, that’s where the safeties, you get into that bind where the quarterback is reading you. So, I want to see them do it in practice because you put a guy in the game, he hasn’t done it in practice, you can’t expect him to do it in the game. So they’re making progress. They’re making progress. But we need more out of them in practice. They need to be productive," Knowles said.

Burks, joining the Vols from the transfer portal, is set to be one of the better players on the roster at the safety position when it comes to a depth perspective. This will be a great chance to show that he belongs in the group.

Justin Baker

Tennessee running back Justin Baker (20) during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

De'Rail Sims has been pleased with Baker's progression, leading many to believe that he could be a big contributor in some of these games that have less value to the overall outcome. Baker is entering his second season with the program and could have his best game yet, in my opinion.

Here is what Sims said about Baker.

“Baker has done a really good job of growing this offseason in terms of he understands his body control now, how to use his body as a weapon. Understanding from a pass protection standpoint, the leverage angles. He’s always been a go-hard guy. Last year, I think that his feet got a little bit faster than his eyes did at times. This year, he’s done a really good job of putting it together, and you look at that room from top to bottom, like all of those guys we can count on to be able to go in there and give us plays. And he is right there, you know what I’m saying, in terms of he’s a guy that we can count on. We don’t have a hesitation whatsoever in terms of throwing him in the game because he knows it inside and out. He’s a really, really smart football player. I kinda call him the philosopher a little bit, because he knows a lot. He does a really good job from that standpoint. But Baker’s come a long way in a fast amount of time. So he’s done a good job. Plus, he came from a really good high school program that he was coached really well. So when he hit campus, he already had a good foundation. So he’s done a good job this fall camp in terms of getting better,” Sims said.

Baker is likely the No. 4 running back on the roster, but he could be one of the more active backs on Saturday.

Jeremiah Telander

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Arion Carter out due to suspension, this will be a great opportunity for Jeremiah Telander to show off his improvements in this new defensive scheme.

Jim Knowles even refers to him as "Mr. Tennessee." Here is what he had to say.

“Well, he’s Mr. Tennessee. I mean, he bleeds orange. He’s got a lot of energy, he’s got toughness, he never makes excuses, he always wants to get better. He’s a throwback kind of player. And I think as coaches, or I guess I should say older coaches, you like to see those guys who are just tough and gritty and who don’t make excuses. You’re not going to get any excuses out of him. If he makes a mistake, he’s going to fix it and take accountability for it, which is what you want out of all your players,” Knowles said.

Telander is going to play regardless, but this will be the best chance for him to show that he deserves to be a starter, or even a key contributor, as he is expected to have a shortened role once Carter comes back.

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