Current Score - LSU 0, Tennessee 0

***For those looking to get updates along the way, please refresh the article for quick and fast information.***

First Quarter

15:00: The game is slated to begin around 3:45 PM EST. This is when the updates will begin.

Pre-Game Articles Worth Reading

Pre-Game Information

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their game against the LSU Tigers, which serves as this year's senior day contest. This is the final home game for the Tennessee program in the 2026 season, which is something worth mentioning, as this appears to be the hardest test ahead of the Vols in their journey to what could be the second time Tennessee plays in the playoffs in the last three seasons.

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As for the Tigers, they are unranked, and they would have to have a lot of things go their way if they were going to make the playoffs, but that seems highly unlikely, even if everything went their way. Instead, they are looking for a strong finish to a season that hasn't been ideal under the leadership of former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin and his staff.

For Kiffin, he would love nothing more than to provide some more torture to a fanbase that he left behind many years ago for a job in Southern California. He has also provided years' worth of trolling and will now have the chance to back it up for the first time since the Vols played against the Ole Miss Rebels. This was the contest, which was famously known for the thrown golf ball and mustard bottles.

I'm not sure that this game will reach this level, but I encourage everyone to stay tuned so they have the latest updates on the situation, to say the least.

If the Vols win this game, then the only team ahead of them is the Vanderbilt Commodores. Although this is a road test, this would be a game that the Volunteers would be heavily favored in, and a game that they would absolutely have to win.

Regardless, this should be a great time and a great game between two solid programs, which just so happens to have some bad blood attached to it.

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