Tennessee Football's Qua Moss Named Defensive Player of the Week By a Massive Event

Tennessee football is just days removed from what many would describe as a blowout victory against one of the nation's best teams. In fact, this win for the Vols was against the No. 6-ranked team, while they ranked as the No. 13 team in the country.

The win was against the Kentucky Wildcats, who previously had just one loss, which was to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second week of the season. This meant that the Wildcats were riding a massive win streak. However, in the end, the Vols were dominant and walked away with a 34-6 performance, holding one of the more complete offensive units to two field goals and three turnovers.

There were many players who stood out in this game, including arguably the best defender in the contest, Qua Moss. Moss, a nickelback who is in his fourth season of college football and his first with the Tennessee football program, was among the very best not only in the game between the Vols and the Wildcats, but in the entire country.

Qua Moss Lands Some Major Recognition

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) carries the ball as Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) goes for the tackles during acCollege football game on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This even landed him a weekly award from the Shriners Children's East-West Bowl, which serves as one of the premier senior bowls in the country, although this is a game that is used for draft-eligible players, and the purpose of the contest is to serve almost as an "All-Star" game.

Qua has been named the @ShrinersBowl defensive player of the week.#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/5thovlUZdx — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 9, 2026

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Moss being named Defensive Player of the Week is deserved, as he finished the game with nine total tackles, two forced fumbles, a sack, and a pass deflection, which meant that there wasn't much that he didn't do in his time on the field. He even played 65 snaps and earned himself a grade of 82.3, which means he received the second-highest grade on the defensive side of the ball for the Volunteers, according to Rocky Top Insider. The only player he trailed was Edwin Spillman.

Moss has been a firecracker since joining the Vols, as he was the addition made to take over the vacant position left behind by Boo Carter, who transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes to play under Deion Sanders.

While every Tennessee fan has their own personal opinion on Carter, many believe that the situation couldn't have been better when it comes to the addition of Moss. This move was one that has helped the defense be viewed as one of the very best in the country, and is one that will allow Tennessee to remain in the playoff picture, as the defense has been the money maker for the Volunteers and Coach Josh Heupel in 2026.

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