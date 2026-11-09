Tennessee Football Star Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Kentucky Game

The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their second win over a top-six team in the country, as the Vols played against the No. 6-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in Neyland Stadium. This is a game that featured the "Dark Mode" game theme and a final score that no Kentucky fan wants to talk about.

Tennessee defeated the Wildcats by a score of 34-6, which more than covered the spread that was based around six points in favor of the Volunteers by the majority of the betting websites.

This win was a statement to the College Football Playoff Committee; however, everything wasn't pretty for the Vols in this game, as one of their star defenders suffered a serious injury later in the game.

Tyree Weathersby - OUT FOR THE SEASON

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) celebrates a tackle during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That defender is Tyree Weathersby, who has reportedly suffered a season-ending leg injury, according to a report from Austin Price of VolQuest. Weathersby was a starting EDGE for the Tennessee Volunteers and has quickly become one of the names to know in Jim Knowles' defensive scheme.

Throughout the season, Weathersby has been healthy, as he has played in every game that Tennessee has had, which makes the injury difficult enough, but the stats he has had should add a clearer picture, which indicates that this is a big blow to the Tennessee Volunteers, who are now firmly in the hunt for one of the 12 playoff positions.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The talented EDGE has seven sacks this season, which is good enough to be tied for third among all players in the SEC and lead the Tennessee football program in the process. He also has a total of 20 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and even has a pass deflection this season.

This is a significant blow that will result in Tennessee having to rely more on its depth. It is likely that the two starters at EDGE are going to be Jordan Norman or Carson Gentle and Mariyon Dye, but the EDGE position is one that a player likely can't play every snap, which means that the depth will have to take a massive step forward both against the Texas A&M Aggies and for the remainder of the season.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.