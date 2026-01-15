Tennessee Football Set to Host Young Transfer Running Back

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the better teams when it comes to recruiting out of the portal recently, despite getting off to quite a rough start in the first week of the portal. The past week, they have made up for their misses for the most part. They still need to land a handful of different positions, including the running back position, which is one of the more important positions they still need. This is mostly important because of the number of departures they have had from the position.

The Vols mainly need one player at the position to feel comfortable, although two wouldn't hurt at this time. The Vols have been looking to land a prospect at the running back position following two major departures. Star Thomas had no choice but to enter his name into the transfer portal, while Peyton Lewis (who was expected to be the primary rotational back for the Vols behind DeSean Bishop) is set to be the new starting running back for the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Vols have multiple targets on their recruiting board for the transfer portal as they are looking to bring in a difference maker instead of just someone who will be a role player. The guy they are looking to bring in will need to fit the role that Lewis left behind. This leaves them with a great option in the portal, which is set to visit soon. That player is none other than Javin Gordon from Tulane.

Gordon just wrapped up a 500-yard season as a true freshman and is someone who has done a fantastic job in his young career thus far. He would be a crucial piece to the success of the Vols at the running back position and has plenty of room to grow in the system. This is a system that has and will run the ball a ton, so having multiple backs is a must for the Vols.

Javin Gordon's Bio

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Javin Gordon (23) runs the ball as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Kapena Gushiken (14) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Here is what he was like coming out of high school, according to the Tulane website .

"Rated a three-star prospect by On3.com, 247Sports.com, ESPN.com and Rivals.com … Named the region's Offensive Player of the Year after accounting for 18 regular season touchdowns … Ran for 1,635 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior with 19 catches for 273 yards and two more scores … As a sophomore, ran for 1,017 yards and 13 touchdowns with one receiving score," the website stated about his time as a high schooler.

