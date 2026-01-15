Highly-Ranked Transfer Running Back Set to Visit Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have been hosting players at many positions, including one position they need badly. They are looking to add a running back to the equation following the transfer departure of Peyton Lewis and the NFL Draft departure of Star Thomas.

They have a new target set to visit them on what looks to be Thursday or Friday, which is Makhi Frazier. Frazier is one of the top players in the country at the position and is set to be eligible for multiple seasons. Frazier is a transfer from Michigan State, who is viewed as arguably the best remaining running back.

Here is what he did in 2025, according to Michigan State's website .

Makhi Frazier's 2025 Bio

Michigan State's Makhi Frazier runs for a gain against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Led the Spartans in rushing yards (520) and carries (116) while playing in nine games, including seven starts . . . rushed for two touchdowns . . . had 12 receptions for 25 yards . . . finished fourth on the team with 545 all-purpose yards (520 rushing, 25 receiving) . . . missed three of the last four games of the regular season due to an injury . . . finished the regular season ranked No. 22 in the Big Ten in rushing yards (520) . . . had a team-best 19 runs of 10-plus yards, which ranked No. 13 in the Big Ten in the regular season . . . had two 100-yard outings, with both coming against in-state opponents, with a career-best 109 yards vs. Michigan (10/25/25) and 103 in season-opener vs. Western Michigan (8/29/25), and his two longest runs have also come in same two games, with a career-long 49-yard scamper vs. Michigan and a 28-yard dash vs. WMU . . . did not play in the last two games (vs. Iowa and Maryland) due to an injury . . . returned to action in Penn State game (11/15), posting eight carries for 27 yards . . . missed Minnesota game (11/1) with an injury . . . rushed for a career-high 109 yards on 14 carries (7.8 ypc) in the Michigan game (10/25), including a career-long 49-yard scamper in the second quarter, adding a 10-yard dash for another first down later in the drive to set up MSU’s first TD . . . tied career-high with four catches in game at Indiana (10/18), adding seven rushing attempts, for only game this season out of the eight in single-digit carries . . . opened UCLA game (10/11) at running back and tallied 12 carries for 58 yards, reaching that rushing total for second-straight outing, and was held without a catch for the first time of the season . . . started in offensive backfield in game at Nebraska (10/4) and had 18 carries for 58 yards . . . the 18 carries was a new career-high, bettering his previous top mark of 17 carries vs. Boston College (9/6/25) . . . also had four catches for a career-high 17 yards . . . rushed for 67 yards on 14 carries in game at USC (9/20), including six carries for 41 yards on an 11-play, 87-yard scoring drive in the third quarter . . . rushed for 22 yards on 12 carries with one TD in Youngstown State game (9/13), adding one catch . . . had 17 rushing attempts for 81 yards in Boston College contest (9/6) . . . had smashing debut in starting lineup with 103 yards on 14 carries in season opener vs. Western Michigan (8/29) . . . scored his first TD as a Spartan with a 9-yard scoring scamper in the second quarter . . . named Spartan Offensive Player of the Game vs. WMU."

