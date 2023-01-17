Why Tennessee Should Pursue Jaheim Singletary

The transfer portal window remains open through Wednesday. While Tennessee hasn't made any recent moves, one prospect may catch the coaching staff's eye.

Georgia corner Jaheim Singletary entered the portal within the past week, and the talented defensive back is searching for a new home. Tennessee initially had interest when he was in high school, and they may search for a reconciliation.

Singletary hails from Jacksonville, Florida, and had a tumultuous high school journey. The elite DB released a top eight a week before his commitment with a heavy focus on SEC schools, then committed to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes weren't in his top schools, but the coaching staff made a strong push to land his services. However, some summer reflection caused Singletary to reopen his recruitment, and a short time later, he landed in Athens.

However, Georgia has a deep corner room. Kamari Lassiter, Nyland Green, Daylen Everette, and AJ Harris headline a strong group for the Bulldogs next season, and Singletary found himself the odd man out.

While he couldn't make things work with the two-time national champions, Singletary is uber-talented with NFL skills. He stands at 6-1 and 175 lbs. with long arms and a strong understanding of man coverage principles.

The only slight against him is his weight. Nicknamed "Slim" by his Georgia teammates, Singletary has incredible ball skills from a wide receiver background that he cultivated on the 7on7 circuit.

Singletary has a nice setup at the line of scrimmage. He transfers weight fluidly in his hips and is light on his feet, enabling an explosive backpedal that throws receivers off.

One of the most integral parts of his game is press-man coverage. Singletary's length lets him get his hands on a receiver before the receiver can initiate contact, giving him an early advantage.

From there, Singletary has the ankle flexion and hip dexterity to travel anywhere on the field. He would slot into Tennesee's corner room as an instant-impact boundary player capable of pushing for snaps in his first season in Knoxville.

