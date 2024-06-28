Tennessee Football Spurned Yet Again By EA CFB 25 Rankings
The Tennessee Volunteers are ranked ninth by ESPN's football power index. They are ranked 12th on the Preseason Rankings released by 247sports. They are ranked 16th by CBSsports. So, needless to say, the opinions on where things stand for the Vols entering the 2024 season are a bit inconsistent and wavering.
However, perhaps no rankings system has looked down upon Tennessee's 2024 roster more than the new EA CFB 25 video game ratings. Thursday it was announced that not only was Tennessee's defense left completely off the top-25 untis rankings, but their offense wasn't even ranked after three straight seasons of finishing inside the top-3 for total offense in the sport's toughest conference.
The disrespect for Heupel's 2024 roster continued on Friday as the Top10 Team Power Rankings were revealed.
Top-10 Team Power Rankings per EA CFB 25
- Georgia - 95 OVR
- Ohio State - 93 OVR
- Oregon - 93 OVR
- Alabama - 92 OVR
- Texas - 92 OVR
- Clemson - 90 OVR
- Notre Dame - 90 OVR
- LSU - 90 OVR
- Penn State - 88 OVR
- Utah - 88 OVR
