Tennessee Football Star Bryson Eason Signs With NFL Team Following Draft Slide

The Tennessee Volunteers have been well represented at the NFL Draft, as multiple of their players have been selected this year. The Vols have been one of the many teams who has been able to watch multiple fly off the board, as well as multiple players picked up in the UDFA pool following the event's conclusion. One of the players who was picked up following the event was Bryson Eason. Eason was picked up by the San Francisco 49ers following the event.

Eason is one of the more popular players at the event, as he is someone who is viewed as a great interior defensive lineman, who can play in 4th and short situations, and be a primary rotational guy early in his career for a program.

Here is more information about Eason, as he was fairly evaluated by one of the best in the business, Lance Zierlein.

Bryson Eason Gets Evaluated by Lance Zierlein

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Bryson Eason (DL09) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Sixth-year senior who came in as an oversized linebacker but has filled out and embraced his role inside. Eason uses leverage and play strength to sit down and occupy blocks, but he has the short-area quickness to play in gaps. He’s missing the size/length of a natural two-gapper but he’s not often pushed around by single blocks. Though not a plus pass rusher, he has the athleticism to be better than his 2025 pressure rate suggests. Eason excels at the dirty work and projects as a backup on the interior," Zierlein said.

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