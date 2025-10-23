Volunteer Country

Everything Tennessee Football DB Edrees Farooq Said Ahead of Kentucky

Tennessee football safety Edrees Farooq spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) celebrates on the field during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025.
Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) celebrates on the field during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee and Kentucky will be looking for a win as the two will clash in Lexington.

The Wildcats dropped an overtime game at home last week to Texas (16-13), while the Vols would taste defeat on the road at Alabama (37-20).

On Tuesday, a pair of coaches and a pair of players met with the media ahead of Saturday night's game.

Tennessee safety Edrees Farooq was one of the players selected to represent the program and field various questions from reporters as the team is preparing for the upcoming road test.

What the Alabama Film Displayed

Arion
Oct 18, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) is forced out of bounds by Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) in he fourth quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images / David Leong-Imagn Images

""Um, what I seen on film is really just our fundamentals and technique and stuff like that. Just locking in on our job assignments and things like that. Just going out there and executing what we need to do," Farooq said.

Missed Tackles

Daniel Hill
Alabama running back Daniel Hill (4) gets over Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) during a college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It was a couple missed tackles, but I feel like we're going to just grow from this and really come back next game harder, going and tackling everything."

What Kentucky Does Well

"I see a lot of like the running game is good. So, we got to lock in on just preparing right, doing the right things and just executing our jobs. That's really all we need to do."

Player Accountability

"Yeah, we're kind of hard on each other. We tell each other we need to be great on every play. Like, take every play one by one and just really play hard. That's really all we need to do."

Getting Better at Tackling

"In practice we go over like, drills and things like that and just kind of just keying on angles and alignment on how we come and approach those attacks. So, yeah."

Team's Mindset

"We kind of look at that game as a learning lesson since we lost. We're kind of like growing off of those mistakes and trying to like eliminate all the mistakes, as many as possible and just going out there and playing excellent."

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Edrees Farooq said.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

More Vols News

feed

Published
Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

Home/Football