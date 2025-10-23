Everything Tennessee Football DB Edrees Farooq Said Ahead of Kentucky
Tennessee and Kentucky will be looking for a win as the two will clash in Lexington.
The Wildcats dropped an overtime game at home last week to Texas (16-13), while the Vols would taste defeat on the road at Alabama (37-20).
On Tuesday, a pair of coaches and a pair of players met with the media ahead of Saturday night's game.
Tennessee safety Edrees Farooq was one of the players selected to represent the program and field various questions from reporters as the team is preparing for the upcoming road test.
What the Alabama Film Displayed
""Um, what I seen on film is really just our fundamentals and technique and stuff like that. Just locking in on our job assignments and things like that. Just going out there and executing what we need to do," Farooq said.
Missed Tackles
"It was a couple missed tackles, but I feel like we're going to just grow from this and really come back next game harder, going and tackling everything."
What Kentucky Does Well
"I see a lot of like the running game is good. So, we got to lock in on just preparing right, doing the right things and just executing our jobs. That's really all we need to do."
Player Accountability
"Yeah, we're kind of hard on each other. We tell each other we need to be great on every play. Like, take every play one by one and just really play hard. That's really all we need to do."
Getting Better at Tackling
"In practice we go over like, drills and things like that and just kind of just keying on angles and alignment on how we come and approach those attacks. So, yeah."
Team's Mindset
"We kind of look at that game as a learning lesson since we lost. We're kind of like growing off of those mistakes and trying to like eliminate all the mistakes, as many as possible and just going out there and playing excellent."
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Edrees Farooq said.
