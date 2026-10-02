Tennessee Football Star Lands on Intriguing List Following Electric Performance

The Tennessee Volunteers' defense was incredible last Saturday evening against the perceived best team in the country. They dominated their matchup against the Longhorns' offense and made them look average.

Heisman contender Arch Manning was kept in check all day, and the passing attack was limited by the great play of the secondary and defensive line. They deserve their flowers for their performance.

Defensive Back Qua Moss did his job in many facets of the game. He was a large reason for the defense playing well, as he helped keep the star WRs from Texas, Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman, in check all night. He also had the biggest play of the game for the Vols, and this led him to land on ESPN’s most impactful transfers in Week 4.

ESPN’s Pete Nakos on Qua Moss

Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) celebrates a turnover during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Moss produced Tennessee’s only touchdown in the first three quarters of the game Saturday, returning a punt 57 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 10-10 with Texas. The Volunteers tried to rally in the fourth quarter, but Moss sparked the comeback attempt with his third-quarter punt return touchdown. The former Kansas State transfer finished with five tackles and a pass deflection in the loss.”

Moss transferred from Kansas State and was expected to be an impact player for the Vols this season. He has lived up to the hype, and this week was his best performance. Moss returning the punt for a touchdown changed the whole momentum of the game for the Vols.

It brought the fans back into the game and noticeably fired the team up. It helped keep everyone energized to keep going when things were stagnant. The punt return was more than just seven points; it brought life back into a game that felt like an insurmountable seven points.

Moss was exceptional, and it is great to see the national media take note. The Vols have a good history with transfer defensive backs, and Moss looks to be adding his name to the list in a big way.

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