The Game Time for the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Has Been Announced

The Tennessee Volunteers have been given a game time for their 5th game of the season on October 10th. The Vols travel to face the Arkansas Razorbacks after playing three straight games at home against Kennesaw State, Texas, and Auburn.

The game has been scheduled to start at 1:00pm Eastern time on October 10th. It is important to note that Arkansas’s home stadium Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, is in Central Time. So, if one is planning on going to the game, plan to get there at noon local time.

According to the Tennessee Athletic department records, the Vols boast a 14-7 record against the Razorbacks. Tennessee’s away record is much bleaker with just a 50% win percentage at 5-5. This will be the third season in a row the two teams meet, and they have split the previous two contests. Each home team has pulled out the victory in the matchups. The Vols will be looking to break that in week 5.

Recent history has not been on Tennessee’s side either. Though the Vols won last year’s matchup narrowly, 34-31, the Razorbacks had won the previous 4 instances of the teams facing off. Tennessee dominated the series early on, but Arkansas has proven to be a thorn in the Vols side recently.

Before the Vols Take on the Razorbacks

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Tennessee travels down to Fayetteville, AR, the Vols will be in Neyland one more time to face off against the Auburn Tigers. The game against Auburn will have a big implication for the Vols season. The Vols narrowly lost their first game of the season against Texas this past week and will need a big bounce back to preserve the season.

After losing to the top -ranked Texas Longhorns the Vols have little room for error if they want to make the College Football Playoff. Tennessee has a difficult schedule ahead which means they need to take care of business in games they are favored in.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.