Tennessee Football Star Medically Unclear to Play College Football This Season

The Tennessee Volunteers have made a tough decision with one of their best defensive players, as they have officially parted ways with Chaz Coleman.

Coleman has yet to play a single college game with the Tennessee Volunteers, but he was the top transfer portal addition for the Vols this season, as he followed defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Knoxville. There were multiple reports since the spring that things weren't going as well as many would have hoped.

Coleman missed the majority of spring ball, and there were reports that he wasn't in trouble for it. This includes an update that CBSSports made in April following the spring.

What CBSSports Said in the Spring

Tennessee defensive lineman Chaz Coleman (90) during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville on March 16, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's not in trouble, and some in the Tennessee program, including teammates, are optimistic that he will be part of the team in 2026 despite his absence during spring practice. Coleman remains in Knoxville around the team, and he even recently went to church with Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner," CBSSports reported

Unfortunately, they also reported that he was dealing with a few key factors as to why he wasn't active with the Vols.

"When talking to sources about Coleman's situation, they tend to point to three things: He's homesick and feeling the pressure as a newfound millionaire; he suffered a head injury at an unknown point during his time at Penn State that seems to have caused lingering vertigo symptoms; and then there are concerns about his tardiness and engagement level early in his Vols tenure," CBSSports reported.

According to a report by On3, he was "medically disqualified" and can no longer play college football with the Tennessee Volunteers, which led to the Vols parting ways with the EDGE.

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