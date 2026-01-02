Tennessee Football WR Amari Jefferson Plans to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The NCAA College Football Transfer Portal officially opens today. The Tennessee Volunteers are among many schools that anticipate having players enter the portal between now and the 16th of January.

Schools will act swiftly to get as much done within the two-week period as possible. You'd like to replace the numbers you are losing with guys who can step in and contribute immediately

On the eve of the portal opening, Tennessee was informed that roughly ten players are planning to enter their name into the transfer portal. That is not exactly what you would plan for while knowing you are already one of the youngest teams in the conference and the country overall.

Wide Receiver Set to Transfer

Amari Jefferson in his first spring camp with the Tennessee Volunteers | Tennessee Media x Amari Jefferson

Wide Receiver Amari Jefferson plans to enter the NCAA College Football Transfer Portal, first reported by Hayes Fawcett.



Jefferson will have four years of eligibility left when he lands at his new home.

The former in-state prospect has a very unique journey to Rocky Top. The dual sport athlete graduated from Baylor School in Chattanooga as a star on the diamond and the gridiron.



Jefferson initially committed to play baseball for Tony Vitello before being pursued as a football target.

That would all be flipped upside down as Jefferson would flip his commitment by ultimately choosing to play football for Nick Saban and Alabama.



The Tennessee native would transfer to Tennessee but battle injury throughout his time in Knoxville. No one ever got the chance to see what was possible with a fully healthy Jefferson.



On top of all of that, Tony Vitello also is no longer the head coach of the baseball program, so it is assumed that this would have played a part in this decision as well.

It is unclear if Jefferson is looking for a dual opportunity or not, but many would think that is the case since that has always seemed to be a big deal on the table for the two-sport athlete.

The transfer also makes sense in terms of the depth at the wide out position as Mike Matthews and Braylor Staley are expected to return as starters. You have two current freshmen that are expected to take steps forward. Then you are adding a guy like Tristen Keys in the 2026 class.

