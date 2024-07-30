Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Updates Cam Seldon Injury
Tennessee running back Cam Seldon is expected to see a drastic role increase in 2024 as the Volunteers see Jaylen Wright depart for the NFL. Dylan Sampson will still handle the starting duties for this offense, he will take the primary workload for the Vols. However, it's Seldon that is expected to play the very pivotal role of the No. 2 back in this offense.
Seldon was unable to finish the spring portion of the offseason after suffering a shoulder injury during spring camp. Head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media on Tuesday and provided an update on the sophomore running back.
"He's done a great job during the rehab process. He's on pace right now. As we go throughout training camp, his ability to go through what we're doing will increase," Heupel said. So, it doesn't appear Seldon will be fully ready for the start of fall camp and will still be working his way back to full strength as the season continues to approach.
Tennessee will look to DeSean Bishiop, Khalifa Keith, and Peyton Lewis to back up Dylan Sampson until Seldon is fully healthy and resumes his role as the No. 2.
