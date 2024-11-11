Tennessee Hosts Alabama in Latest Playoff Projections
Tennessee is inching closer to a potential berth in the College Football Playoff.
The Vols just won their fourth game in a row by defeating Mississippi State 33–14 on Saturday. Tennessee’s next matchup is a road game against Georgia. This game against the Bulldogs will be one of the most important games of the season in the SEC. If the Vols can knock off the Bulldogs, it will go a long way toward them being one of the final 12 teams standing in the playoff field.
ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach just released their latest bowl projections including the College Football Playoff matchups. Both writers have projected that Tennessee will be in the playoffs, and they also have projected the same opponent for the Vols. They both predict that Tennessee will face Alabama in a rematch of the Third Saturday in October rivalry that Tennessee already won earlier in the season. Bonagura predicts that Alabama will be the No. 10 seed and play No. 7 Tennessee, while Schlabach says the Tide will be the No. 9 seed and face No. 8 Tennessee. In either one of those scenarios, Tennessee would be the home team.
Bonagura predicts that Tennessee will beat Alabama again and move on to face No. 2 Texas in the quarterfinals. He does not think Tennessee will defeat Texas in that round which would be in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Schlabach predicts the Tide will take their revenge on Tennessee and advance to the quarterfinals agaisnt No. 1 Oregon where they will be defeated by the Ducks in the Rose Bowl.
The Vols’ first matchup against Alabama this season was another classic in the series. Tennessee defeated the Tide 24-17 for the second consecutive time in Neyland Stadium. If the two teams met again in the playoffs, it would be the first time in the history of the rivalry that they have played twice in the same season.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports