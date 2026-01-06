Offensive Tackle Ory Williams Announces Transfer to Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers landed yet another transfer portal target that was at the top of their list for the position that they were looking for, as this time, they have landed an offensive tackle. They had many players on their board, and they still do. They can now take a sigh of relief as they have landed at least one player at the position, which will be huge for the development of the younger guys, along with the starting lineup, as he is likely to play year one.

That player is Ory Williams. Williams is entering his redshirt-sophomore season and will be one of the key components to any success that the Tennessee offensive line has moving forward. He is joining the Vols from the LSU program, which is a good program when it comes to developing the offensive linemen who attend their school. It is definitely safe to say that Tennessee will have the chance to take him beyond his expectations at the program he was at previously.

Williams joins Qua Moss as the lone commits in the portal, which is huge for Tennessee, as they have hopes of landing a ton of prospects in this cycle to counter punch all of the departures that they have already had throughout the portal and the NFL draft.

Bio From LSU

"Massive offensive lineman who continues to improve with each practice and workout … Played only 2 seasons of high school football, quickly developing into one of the nation’s top offensive tackle prospects for the Class of 2024 … Standout basketball player in high school … Redshirted as a true freshman … Appeared in 1 game as a true freshman, seeing action on 1 snap in road win over Arkansas … Added over 40 pounds since his arrival on campus … Tremendous wingspan, along with his other physical attributes, making him an ideal offensive tackle … Majoring in mass communications," according to lsusports.net .

He was also a star at the high school level. The website went into detail about his time as a high schooler and how he was one of the top-rated prospects in the nation. Here is what was said.

"A huge offensive line prospect considered one of the best at his position nationally … Rated with 3-stars in the On3 composite and listed as the nation’s No. 28 offensive tackle prospect … Ranked as high as No. 217 nationally, No. 21 at his position and No. 35 overall in Texas by ESPN … As a senior, helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 220 yards rushing per game … Earned first-team All-District honors as both a junior and senior … Honorable All-District in basketball … Born in north Louisiana before moving to Texas … Standout on the basketball court as well … Relatively new to football as he’s only played 2 seasons of varsity football," the website added.

Prior to announcing his Tennessee decision he was ranked as the 480th best player in the portal.

