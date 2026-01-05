CFB Insider Releases Key Info Surrounding Ty Simpson and Tennessee Football Rumors

The Tennessee Volunteers' QB chase has only begun, but the plot has thickened. The Vols have many talented players that they can go after, but with many QBs already finding their home, many believe that the Vols have already found who they want, but will await the decision due to the draft stock being high for a player and the fact that he has yet to make a decision on the NFL Draft following many rumors. While this has been reported by national analysts, this has yet to mean anything due to the fact that the player has yet to enter the transfer portal.

The player that the Vols have been linked to is Ty Simpson. Simpson is a talented QB from the state of Tennessee who attended Westview High School in Martin, Tennessee. This is located in the northern part of Tennessee, but nearly the exact definition of Northwest Tennessee on the map. Simpson was the starter for Alabama this past season and had a fantastic first season starting. He finished the year with 28 passing TDs and only 5 interceptions. He also finished with nearly 3,600 passing yards for the Crimson Tide, which left him inside the top-10 for passing yards across the nation. Simpson could find himself inside the first round, which is what the camp is looking for, but his grade could also come back lower than expected, which would have him continuing to build his college career.

A report from a college football insider has officially been released, which has the latest on the situation. Here is the situation for the Tennessee home-state kid, as the Vols have been listed as a likely option to be his home for the year 2026.

The Latest Surrounding Ty Simpson

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) hands off the ball to Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kevin Riley (28) on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is tweet from Max Torres on what Chris Low has stated.

"Per @ClowESPN, if Ty Simpson doesn’t declare for the NFL draft, he sees Simpson as Tennessee’s next signal caller."

The gunslinger was first reported to be in consideration of entering the transfer portal with Oregon, and the Vols being two of his possible options, but following this most recent post, it seems as if the Vols are the frontrunner outside of the NFL to have him as their signal caller. This would be a huge deal for the Tennessee program as Brendan Sorsby, Alonzo Barnett, Drew Mestemaker, and others have already found their home, which means the portal options are becoming more thin than they were previously.

