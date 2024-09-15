Tennessee Is Up Big At Halftime Over Kent State
The Tennessee Volunteers and Kent State Golden Flashes have officially completed one half of football and it has been one-sided since the kickoff.
That is of course a good thing for your Tennessee Volunteers who are now up 65-0 against the Golden Flashes including nine offensive touchdowns and a defensive safety that came early in the first quarter of the ball game.
Nico Iamaleava’s day is done with a stat line that consists of a single passing touchdown which was a 53-yard play in which he connected with Tulane transfer Chris Brazzell for the first time this season as Brazzell caught the ball on a go route speeding past the defensive backs on the right side of the field. Iamaleava finished with 173 yards passing.
He was quickly pulled in the second quarter with a little over five minutes remaining for Gaston Moore. Moore would go on to complete this Vols drive with a touchdown pass to Miles Kitseman who is the Alabama tight end transfer.
The QBs didn’t need to do most of the work in the first half as the rushing attack did plenty of damage as Sampson had four touchdowns on 13 carries and 101 yards and DeSean Bishop had seven carries for two touchdowns and 120 yards.
Moore had two drives before going into the half which we saw Khalifa Keith get snaps in the backfield instead of Cameron Seldon who was cleared ahead of the game. The drive featured many first downs including a rushing first down for both Moore and Keith. The Vols got into the Red Zone looking for 60+ and they got it as Mike Matthews got his first career TD.
The defense also only allowed three first downs all while none of them came from the third down marker.
