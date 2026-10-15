Tennessee Makes Major Quarterback Decision Ahead of Alabama Showdown

Tennessee has reportedly made its quarterback decision ahead of one of the biggest games of the 2026 college football season.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, George MacIntyre is expected to make his second consecutive start when No. 14 Tennessee hosts No. 6 Alabama on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws the ball during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The decision comes as true freshman Faizon Brandon continues recovering from a shoulder injury suffered against Texas on September 26. Although Brandon has made progress in practice, the Volunteers are preparing to move forward with MacIntyre under center.

George MacIntyre Gets Another Opportunity

MacIntyre stepped into a difficult situation when Brandon was sidelined, but the young quarterback has helped Tennessee secure consecutive SEC victories.

After replacing Brandon during Tennessee's 24–14 victory over Auburn, MacIntyre made his first collegiate start against Arkansas on October 10.

The Volunteers escaped Fayetteville with a 24–17 victory, giving MacIntyre his first career win as a starting quarterback.

Across the Auburn and Arkansas games, MacIntyre has thrown for 333 yards and one touchdown. However, his performance against Arkansas included two interceptions and a lost fumble.

Despite those mistakes, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel expressed confidence in his young quarterback during Monday's press conference.

"I thought he was decisive with the football," Heupel said. "Collectively as a group, we have to do a better job of taking care of the football."

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) and Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Faizon Brandon's Status Remains Uncertain

Brandon, who started Tennessee's first five games, remains listed as questionable for Saturday's rivalry matchup.

According to ESPN, Brandon received more practice repetitions this week than he did before the Arkansas game, suggesting progress in his recovery.

Before his injury, Brandon completed 61 of 101 passes for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. He also contributed 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

While MacIntyre is expected to start, Brandon's availability could provide Tennessee with another option offensively.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama Presents a Difficult Challenge

MacIntyre's second career start will come against an Alabama defense that has recorded nine interceptions, including four returned for touchdowns, through six games, according to ESPN.

The Crimson Tide enter Saturday's matchup with a 5–1 record after suffering a 20–17 loss to Georgia.

For Tennessee, protecting the football will be critical. The Volunteers can lean on running back DeSean Bishop, who has rushed for 678 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

The Third Saturday in October rivalry is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with Tennessee looking to secure its third consecutive home victory over Alabama

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker QB Reese (36) celebrates an overturned interception during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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