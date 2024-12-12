Tennessee Predicted to Lose to Ohio State in College Football Playoff
The Tennessee Volunteers have been predicted to lose to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football playoff.
We are a little over a week away from the first round of the college football playoff being played and the Tennessee Volunteers will be traveling up to Ohio State for their first round game. This is the first playoff appearance in program history and they will have the opportunity to earn their first playoff win, but they will need to do so in a tough environment.
The Buckeyes are viewed as a touchdown favorite coming into this game and according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, that's exactly how he sees the game going. He predicted Ohio State to win 26-19 and here was his reasoning for the selection:
"Tennessee hasn't been great away from Knoxville this season, and Ohio Stadium will be a difficult setting for Nico Iamaleava and the Vols offense. Ohio State's defense has performed well since the Oregon loss, and will rise up again, as Caleb Downs collects a takeaway. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly won't forget about Jeremiah Smith again as the Buckeyes win a close one."
Many are expecting this one to be one of the better first round matchups and the winner of this game will move on to face off against the Oregon Ducks in the quarterfinal round.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports