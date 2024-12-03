Volunteer Country

Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?

Travis Smith Jr has been recruited heavily by the Bulldogs. Will he stay true to the Vols?

Caleb Sisk

2025 4-star WR Travis Smith during his official visit to Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of Travis Smith)
2025 4-star WR Travis Smith during his official visit to Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of Travis Smith)
Tennessee is battling a rival school for their top wide receiver commit ahead of signing day. That commit being Travis Smith Jr.

Smith is a wide receiver from Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia. He is currently a four-star and one of three commits at the position for the Vols. The in-state Georgia Bulldogs are the threat for the 6-foot-3 receiver.

Smith was recruited heavily by the Bulldogs throughout his recruitment and even more after he committed to the Vols. Smith spoke about this during September as Georgia and Auburn were pushing really hard for him. “I try to stay focused on what my commitment and respect the process even though I'm approached very often. There have been multiple schools trying to flip me but I really feel we have something special and historical at Tennessee; especially in the years to come,” Smith stated to Tennessee on SI in September.

Since then he has been rumored to visit the Bulldogs. He has also visited the Volunteers as well.

Tennessee will look to hold on come Wednesday as the Vols could be adding their future star WR.

