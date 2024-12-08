Tennessee vs Ohio State Betting Odds: Volunteers Underdog vs Buckeyes

Volunteer Country

The betting odds have been revealed for the Tennessee vs Ohio State playoff game.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel disputes a call during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
The college football playoff rankings and seeding have been revealed for the first 12-team playoff and Tennessee got matched up against the Ohio State Buckeyes. That also means that Tennessee will travel to Ohio State for the first-round playoff game.

This will be the first matchup between the two teams since 1996. They played one another in the Citrus Bowl that season and the Volunteers walked away victorious in a 20-14 win led by sophomore quarterback Peyton Manning. The Buckeyes also had Heisman winner Eddie Georgia at running back for that matchup.

For this year's matchup though, the Ohio State Buckeyes are the favorites. According to Draft Kings, Ohio State is a 7-point favorite over the Volunteers. The over/under has been set at 46.5 points.

This is the first time in program history that Tennessee has made the college football playoff. Ohio State was once viewed as one of the favorites to win the title until they lost to Michigan in the final week of the regular season. The winner of this matchup will play Oregon in the quarterfinal round.

Official College Football Playoff Seeding:

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Boise State
  4. Arizona State
  5. Texas
  6. Penn State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Ohio State
  9. Tennessee
  10. Indiana
  11. SMU
  12. Clemson

