Tennessee QB Grade: Nico Iamaleava vs. Florida
Tennessee football was able to hold on for a 23–17 victory in overtime over its archrival Florida. But for a while, it did not look like Tennessee was going to win the game.
Vols’ quarterback Nico Iamaleava was unable to get anything going in the first half for the second straight week. The Vols had zero points at halftime and trailed 3-0, just like they did at Arkansas. The first drive of the game for Tennessee was promising and saw the Vols advance to the Florida 26-yard line, but then Iamaleava fumbled on a botched zone read and killed any offensive momentum Tennessee had early on.
Iamaleava and the offense did not recover from that mistake for the rest of the first half. On their last four possessions of the half, the Vols punted three times, and Iamaleva was picked off. It was another disastrous half of football for Tennessee's offense.
However, things changed in the second half. After opening the half with another three-and-out possession, the Vols had their best drive of the game. They went 75 yards in 11 plays and got into the end zone on a six-yard touchdown run by Dylan Sampson, his first of three on the day. The offense then turned an Arion Carter interception into three points and later turned a short field into a two-play touchdown drive that Sampson finished off. That touchdown gave Tennessee its first lead of the game at 17-10.
Iamaleava had a chance to win the game in regulation but could not run the clock out or get the Vols into field goal range once the game was tied. But in overtime, the offense looked calm and poised. Despite only needing a field goal, the Vols got into the endzone and ended the game without using their kicker. The drive included two passes, which were unexpected by the Gators’ defense and were on target from Iamaleava.
The end of this game was encouraging for Iamaleava and the Vols’ offense. There were some throws he missed throughout the game, but others were the fault of the receiver. He still has to be much better against Alabama to have a chance in that game, but a win over Florida is something only quarterbacks Josh Dobbs and Hendon Hooker have done for Tennessee in the last 20 years. That is something to keep in mind.
Grade: C+
+ Late game poise
- Inaccurate downfield throws
- Two turnovers
