Tennessee QB Grade: Nico Iamaleava vs. Oklahoma
Tennessee got its most important win of the season so far on Saturday night in Norman.
The Vols defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 25-15 in a tough road atmosphere that tested Tennessee and its ability to handle adversity. It was the first-ever road start for Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and he handled his business like a veteran player would. However, he was not perfect. There are still some clear areas that he needs to grow in as the season goes on, but Tennessee is glad to be able to learn from a victory instead of a loss.
Iamaleava's stat line does not jump off the page. He went 13/21 for 194 yards and one touchdown. He did not throw an interception, but he did lose two fumbles. They were the Vols' only turnovers in the game.
Despite not being asked to do very much by the coaching staff, Iamaleava still made a few impressive throws. His best throw of the day came on his touchdown strike to Dont'e Thornton Jr. when he hit him in stride on a deep slant.
It was the biggest play of the game and was a huge momentum builder for Tennessee. He also had two other impressive throws in the game. On the drive that led to Tennessee's first field goal, he hit Bru McCoy on another well-thrown slant that McCoy took all the way down inside the 10-yard line. In the second half, he lofted a deep ball to McCoy over a Sooner corner for a 42-yard completion.
As far as the bad plays go, Iamaleava's two fumbles were partly a result of poor pass protection. The first one was a blindside rusher that stripped the ball as he was throwing. The second came as the pocket collapsed, and he was unable to protect the ball as he tried to step up. However, the Vols immediately forced turnovers on the very next play after both fumbles to alleviate Iamaleava's mistakes.
All in all, Iamaleava did what was needed of him for Tennessee to win this game. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel even told Iamaleava after the game that he pulled back on offense because of how well the defense was playing. Heupel only asked what was necessary from his freshman quarterback and put him in good situations against a great defense.
This game was a learning experience for the young star quarterback, and the Vols still came away with the win. To be able to beat a team like Oklahoma on the road without asking your freshman quarterback to be a superstar is a good sign of what this team can be.
Grade: B
+ Managed the game well
+ Three explosive plays in the pass game
- Two fumbles
