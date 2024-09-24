Tennessee's Josh Heupel Admits Volunteers Pulled Back on Offense vs Oklahoma
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel admits that the offense pulled back against Oklahoma.
The Tennessee Volunteers are headed into the bye week fresh off of a win against the Oklahoma Sooners on the road. The game remained in Tennessee's control and during the second half it felt as if head coach Josh Heupel pulled back the reigns and just coasted his way to victory. It was just skepticism at first, but a sound byte from Saturday has proven that thought process to be true.
A video was posted on social media of Heupel talking to his quarterback Nico Iamaleava after the football game and he leans in and says, "“I pulled back a tad just because the way our defense was playing, hell of a job." After scoring 19 points in the first half, the Volunteers went on to score just six points in the second half and cruise their way to a 25-15 victory over the Sooners.
The Volunteers now have a week to get healthy and prepare for their game against Arkansas. Right now Tennessee appears to be in a premium position to land a college football playoff spot, but the Arkansas game has certainly become a little more interesting than it was perceived to be at the beginning of the season. The Arkansas game will kick off at 7 PM or 7:30 PM.
