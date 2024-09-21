Tennessee Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Facing Unfamiliar Pressure vs Oklahoma
It’s finally game day and the Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. A big headline from this game has been Josh Heupel and his star quarterback Nico Iamaleava going into Oklahoma to take on the Sooners' standout defense and Brent Venables.
Tennessee and Iamaleava will experience something they have yet to experience this season. That is the pressure that Oklahoma will bring. Oklahoma does a great job with zone blitzes and their edge rushers do an even better job at freeing themselves up for a path to the QB.
Iamaleava has only been sacked one time this season as he has a great offensive line up front. However, the offense line will be without Lance Heard at the tackle position and will likely turn to Dayne Davis. This will be something to watch as Oklahoma will likely try to attack this side of the field heavily with Heard being absent. R Mason Thomas has emerged as one of the better defensive linemen in the country this season with three sacks and a forced fumble. The Vols haven’t faced a better pass rusher than Thomas yet which will be something to watch in this game.
Iamaleava’s mobility will play a factor as he will likely use his legs to make noise. If Iamaleava can stay calm through the Oklahoma storm the Vols could have a great night in the office.
All questions will be answered as Iamaleava lines up for the toughest game of his collegiate career up until this point. Kick-off is slated for 7:30 PM ET as the primetime lights shine brighter than ever on the Redshirt-Freshman
