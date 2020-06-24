Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Ranked as the SEC's Most Undervalued Team in 2020

Volunteer Country Staff

As Jeremy Pruitt walked to midfield to congratulate Georgia State head coach Shawn Eliott on his stunning victory over the Volunteers, it was unlikely that he — or anyone else in Neyland Stadium — thought that there was a way to salvage the season. In fact, after the Vols would go on to lose three of their next four football games, most Tennessee fans began to feel the deep sense of melancholy that they had grown all too familiar with over the last decade. However, in one of the most improbable stories of the College Football season, the Volunteers were able to go on a 6 game win streak — defeating South Carolina, UAB, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Indiana to complete one of the most miraculous finishes in the program’s 128-year history.

Despite the magnificent turnaround, most major media outlets are not considering the Volunteers to be much of a threat to compete for the SEC East this season. However, CBS Sports’ Ben Kercheval disagrees with those who are choosing to sleep on the Big Orange. “The SEC East has been the Florida-Georgia show as of late,” wrote Kercheval in his recent piece for CBS Sports on the most undervalued teams in College Football. “The Bulldogs and Gators have won the last five divisional titles, all while Tennessee has either fallen short or been in rebuild mode. With Florida and Georgia being the favorites out of the East in 2020, don't overlook Tennessee as a longshot.”

“The talent Coach Jeremy Pruitt has stockpiled is impressive,” wrote Kercheval. “The Vols have a legit offensive line with a nice mix of proven veterans and young promising tackles. The quarterback room is led by Jarrett Guarantano who, despite his ups and downs, has been good enough, but there’s more upside behind him with blue-chip freshman Harrison Bailey. If there’s a Year 3 jump, it’s in part because of the guys Pruitt recruited.”

Kercheval’s praise for Tennessee’s recruiting should come as no surprise to any recruiting guru. The Volunteers finished the 2020 recruiting cycle with a consensus top 10 class — signing some of the nation’s most talented prospects such as Keyshawn Lawrence and Harrison Bailey. In fact, the Volunteers recruiting since Jeremy Pruitt first arrived on Rocky Top has consistently been in the top 20, and with another elite class on the rise, that trend will seemingly continue in 2021.

Kercheval also believes that Tennessee’s tough schedule could play into the narrative that they are undervalued. “It (the schedule) is hard — the early-season trip to Oklahoma sets the tone — but there are opportunities for the Vols to be a chaos team in SEC play,” wrote Kercheval. “Florida, Missouri, Kentucky and Alabama all come to Knoxville. If Pruitt improves upon last year's seven-win regular season with Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma on the schedule — all four could be vying for playoff spots at the end of the season — that will say a lot about the direction of the program.”

Tennessee’s schedule is one of the most difficult in the entire nation. In fact, the harsh schedule is likely why so many other media personalities are lower on Tennessee this year than Kercheval is. 247Sports rated the Volunteers’ schedule as the 6th toughest in the country, and CBS Sports ranks Tennessee as having the 2nd best strength of schedule in the SEC — trailing only Arkansas.

Kercheval, who has been covering college football since 2010, also rated the other 4 power-5 conference’s most undervalued teams: Pittsburg in the ACC, Cal in the PAC-12, Purdue in the Big Ten, and Baylor in the Big 12. Only time will tell if those predictions prove to be accurate, but for now, all we can do is speculate as the start of the season on September 5th feels as if it is decades away.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Just In: 49ers Officially Sign Jauan Jennings to Four-Year Deal

Jauan Jennings has received his official rookie contract with the 49ers

Matthew Ray

Returning Player Profile: Ty Chandler

As one of the nation’s top recruits, Ty Chandler was heavily pursued by some of the most prestigious College Football programs in the country. 247Sports rated Chandler as a 4-star recruit...

Volunteer Country Staff

National Analyst Predicts Tennessee Will Have One of the Nation’s Top Offensive Lines

Just a few short years ago, hope was scarce around Rocky Top. Tennessee had just finished its 2017 football season, a year which would forever be recalled as the worst season in the history of Volunteer Football. The 2017 Vols, lead by then-head coach Butch Jones, had done what no other team in Tennessee history had done: lose 8 football games in a single season...

Volunteer Country Staff

Matthew Butler Sees Artis Exceeding Expectations, Freshmen Growing into Program

Matthew Butler shares his thoughts on AJ Artis as Strength Coach and the fast-rising freshmen

Volunteer Country Staff

Top Tennessee Target to Announce Commitment "Next Month"

It’s no secret that Tennessee’s 2020 recruiting class has really taken off in recent months, however, many speculate that it could improve even more as the Vols continue to pursue some of the nation’s top targets...

Volunteer Country Staff

Look Tennessee Unveils New Vols Numbers

Matthew Ray

Elite Defensive Tackle Tywone Malone Talks Vols, Two-Sport Recruitment, and More

Coveted 2021 Defensive Tackle Tywone Malone Talks about his recruitment and weighs in on his two-sport career

Matthew Ray

Watch:Jay Graham Answers Fan Questions on Return to Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Velus Jones Jr. Details Challenges at USC, Expectations for Final Season

On January 22nd, the University of Tennessee’s football program officially welcomed former USC wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. to Knoxville. The move came after Jones flirted with the possibility of transferring from Southern California back in 2019...

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Brian Maurer Shares His Unique Recruiting Process with Youth QB's at The Gunslinger Challenge

Watch: Brian Maurer Shares His Unique Recruiting Process with Youth QB's at The Gunslinger Challenge

Volunteer Country Staff