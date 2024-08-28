Tennessee's Dee Williams Holds Spot on Seattle Seahawks Roster
Former Tennessee Volunteer continues to hold a spot on the Seattle Seahawks roster.
The NFL preseason wrapped up this past weekend which means organizations have been making final roster decisions to get the number down to 53. Some players have received the unfortunate news of being waived from the roster, but that news did not come for one former Tennessee Volunteers. Dee Williams signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent this offseason and it now looks like he is going to make the 53-man roster.
Williams played a kick returner for the Seahawks during the preseason and some wide receiver. In one of the Seahawks' games he had a 41-yard return and then played solid defense in his other opportunities which has been enough for Seattle's staff to want to keep him on board. Making an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent is by no means an easy task but it looks like Williams has accomplished that.
Williams came to Tennessee after a stint at East Central Community College. In his two seasons with the Volunteers, he racked up two punt returns that went for touchdowns while also playing some wide receiver for the program. He averaged a school-record 15.4 yards per punt return. Williams mentioned this offseason that he believes part of the reason the Seahawks wanted him was because of the new kickoff rule. So if WIlliams can keep his streak of being productive on kickoffs, he might have found his avenue into a long NFL career.
