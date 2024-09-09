Tennessee's Josh Heupel Details Where Nico Iamaleava Can Improve
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel detailed on Monday where Nico Iamaleava can improve in his game.
It was a dominating weekend from the Tennessee Volunteers as they defeated the NC State Wolfpack by a final score of 51-10. It was an impressive performance from the Volunteers and it jumped them all the way up to No. 7 in the AP poll rankings.
Head coach Josh Heupel took the podium to follow up on the NC State and to preview Kent State for week three. One of the many things Heupel talked about during media availability was where quarterback Nico Iamaleava could improve in his game. Here is what he had to say:
"We can be better in our techniques and fundamentals at times," Heupel said. "That's everybody. Running backs, o-line, tight ends, sometimes Nico was deep in the pocket."
Iamaleava finished the day with 211 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against NC State. It wasn't a horrible day from Iamaleava but it wasn't his best day either. So far on the season, Iamaleava has thrown for 525 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 74.5 percent of his passes. Iamaleava is just three starts into his college career, so it's no surprise that has some things he can work on, but the fact that he has looked this good just three starts in is quite impressive.
The Volunteers will host Kent State this weekend which will be broadcasted on SEC Network. Kickoff is set for 7:45 PM.
