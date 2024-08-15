Tennessee's Josh Heupel Gives Update on Boo Carter in the Midst of a Position Battle
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel provided an update on freshman defensive back Boo Carter as he battles for a starting job ahead of the 2024 college football season.
The Tennessee Volunteers have some questions on defense heading into the 2024 college football season, most notably in the secondary after Jourdan Thomas suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp, which opened up a spot in the starting rotation. True freshman Boo Carter is one of the names battling for the job, and head coach Josh Heupel provided an update on Carter during his media availability on Thursday.
"The biggest area of growth is continued growth of playing within the defense," Heupel said. "His physical traits will take over from there."
Defensive backs coach Willie Martinez also provided an update on the competition Monday when he spoke to the media.
"Christian Harrison and Boo Carter are taking the bulk of the reps," Martinez said. "We know others like Will Brooks, or even Andre Turrentine, could play the spot. But right now Harrison and Carter are the ones competing."
Thomas' knee injury puts Tennessee in a tough spot. In 2023, Thomas played in 12 games while earning one start as a sophomore. He racked up 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, and had a blocked punt on the season as well. His absence has now caused a shuffle in the defensive back room and it has placed Carter and Harrison in the midst of a battle for the starting job.
Harrison has the upper hand when it comes to experience as he is entering his third season of college football and has played in 13 games over the last two seasons. Carter on the other hand is a true freshman and was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in the 2024 recruiting class. Carter being in the mix for the job speaks for his talent.
Tennessee's secondary has struggled in prior years under Heupel and they have a major decision to make ahead of the 2024 season to make sure that position group takes a step forward this season.
