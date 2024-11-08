Tennessee's Peyton Lewis Is Set For His Biggest Role Yet
Tennessee finally got their first SEC conference look at Peyton Lewis who is a true freshman for the Vols. He has bumped up the lineup as the No. 2 back with DeSean Bishop going down early against the Kentucky Wildcats.
When Lewis came in, he drove the Vols down the field and scored their first touchdown of the contest. This was allowing Sampson to take a breather following his fumble earlier in the game and with Lewis scoring that gave him his first Tennessee touchdown of his career. He would finish the game with 8 carries and 24 yards and a touchdown which may not look flashy but got the job done.
He will be the next man up once again with DeSean Bishop missing Saturday’s game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Tennessee has done an excellent job running the ball so one would expect this to continue even with Bishop out as star back Sampson is still healthy.
“So what does this do for Lewis?” You may ask. This will give him the biggest role of his young career up until this point and give him a chance to make a name for himself. It would take a lot of success for him to take the second-string spot from Bishop but this could earn himself some more playing time.
You can watch Lewis and the rest of the Vols on Saturday night as the Vols take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on ESPN. This game will take place at 7PM ET.
