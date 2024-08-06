Tennessee's Ramel Keyton Earning More Reps at Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp
Former Tennessee Volunteer Ramel Keyton has earned more reps with the Las Vegas Raiders at training camp this offseason according to head coach Antonio Pierce.
NFL training camp ia pivotal time during the offseason for organizations to get a final grasp of their roster before the regular season starts, but it's also an extremely important time for players to earn their spot on a roster. That's exactly what former Tennesseee Volunteer Ramel Keyton is doing with the Las Vegas Radiers right now, and it sounds like he is making the most of his opportunity.
Keyton went undrafted during the NFL draft this year but the Raiders elected to sign him as an UDFA. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was asked about Keyton and how he is coming along during training camp, and the head ball coach said he wants him to get more reps.
"I asked EB the other day to start getting him some more reps with the twos, get out of that younger guy group and see how he competes with some of our other veteran players and he's done a good job," Pierce said. "He's had some catches, ,made some tough catches in traffic, but he's had drops too as a rookie so just working on inconsistency, working on alignment and just that strain that we are looking for, you know their legs are getting tired, we've had several live practices now... You just gotta fight through it."
Keyton spent five seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers before heading off to the NFL. He became a factor on offense during his last two seasons. In 2022 he finished with 31 receptions, 562 yards and five touchdowns. The next season he finished with 35 receptions, 642 yards and six touchdowns. He ended his college career with 86 receptions, 1,456 yards and 11 touchdowns.
