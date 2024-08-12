Tennessee's Willie Martinez Updates Position Battle Following Jourdan Thomas' Injury
Tennessee defensive backs coach Willie Martinez provided an update on a position battle in the secondary.
Fall camp is not only a time for teams to prepare for the upcoming season and their week one matchup, but also to get more answers about their football team. This of course includes positions battles, and the Volunteers have an ongoing battle in their secondary right now at STAR. Defensive backs coach Willie Martinez provided an update on it Monday during media availability.
"Christian Harrison and Boo Carter are taking the bulk of the reps," Martinez said. "We know others like Will Brooks, or even Andre Turrentine, could play the spot. But right now Harrison and Carter are the ones competing."
The Volunteers lost their projected starter at the position, Jourdan Thomas, for the entire season due to a knee injury. In 2023, Thomas played in 12 games while earning one start as a sophomore. He racked up 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, and had a blocked punt on the season as well. His absence has now caused a shuffle in the defensive back room and it has placed Carter and Harrison in the midst of a battle for the starting job.
Harrison has the upper hand when it comes to experience as he is entering his third season of college football and has played in 13 games over the last two seasons. Carter on the other hand is a true freshman and was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in the 2024 recruiting class. Carter being in the mix for the job speaks for his talent.
Tennessee's secondary has struggled in prior years under Heupel and they have a major decision to make ahead of the 2024 season to make sure that position group takes a step forward this season.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.