Tennessee’s Win Over Oklahoma Had a Huge TV Audience
Tennessee’s game with Oklahoma was significant for many reasons.
It was the SEC opener for both teams, and the first ever SEC game for Oklahoma since they joined the conference. It was also a showdown of top 15 teams in a primetime slot on ABC. Tennessee’s head coach Josh Heupel was also returning to Norman for the first time since he was let go by the Sooners ten years ago. The former national championship winning quarterback’s return added intrigue to an already significant game.
The television ratings for the game ended up reflecting the hype surrounding the matchup. It drew 6.3M viewers with a peak of 7.5M. It was the top prime time game of the day and was the second-most watched game of the weekend, behind Michigan vs. USC.
Those who did tune in were not given the competitive game they likely hoped to see. Tennessee dominated the game and led 22-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Oklahoma’s offense turned into a disaster and they had to bench their starting quarterback, Jackson Arnold, before halftime. They only managed to score one touchdown late in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided.
The Vols’ impressive defense continues to be the story of the season. The Vols are first in total defense in the FBS with 176 yards per game allowed. They have only allowed two touchdowns in the last 20 quarters of play dating back to last season.
The Vols are now up to No. 5 in the AP Poll and are on a bye week. They will next play Arkansas in Fayetteville on October 5th.
