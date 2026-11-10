Tennessee Safety Dejuan Lane Talks Interception, Defensive Brotherhood and Texas A&M

Tennessee safety Dejuan Lane met with the media ahead of the Vols' matchup against Texas A&M. Lane discussed his interception against Kentucky, the chemistry within Tennessee's secondary, his personal development and the challenge of facing Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed.

Lane on His Interception Against Kenny Minchey

"It was a game-changing play. I wasn't really too much worried about how many picks he had thrown, but I just knew it was a game-changing play and it put some momentum on our side. So, I was excited I made that play."

Breaking Down the Interception and TJ Metcalf's Role

"Yeah, I was in the half and I had no work on the half. Everybody had it broken out and he was kind of running like a skinny post and TJ did a great job of, we kind of sandwiched the route and the quarterback overthrew the ball and I was able to overlap and get the interception." "That was his job, but he did play that exceptionally well and I give credit to him because he also made a play on the ball as well."





Why Interceptions Are His Favorite Plays

"The interception for me is the greatest play in football. It's a great feeling. It's a great momentum change and it's a game-changing play. So, I just love it."

Kentucky running back CJ Baxter (1) goes down as Tennessee defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) tries to make the tackle during a college football game on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His Relationship and Chemistry With TJ

"Not only do I enjoy playing safety with him, I enjoy being just his real brother off the field. The reason that we're so good on defense is because we're brothers off the field and that bond goes on the field and that's where you see the chemistry kind of play out, and that's how we get dominant wins like this."

The Importance of Brotherhood Within Tennessee's Defense

"Not just with football, but in any business, it's a pretty selfish world. So when you get a whole group of people to come together and trust each other and play for one another, that's when greatness happens."

Tennessee defensive linemen Mariyon Dye (9), Xavier Gilliam (2), and defensive back Dejuan Lane (10), celebrate after Dye recovered a Kentucky fumble during a college football game on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Trust Allows Tennessee's Defense to Play Faster

"When you're only worried about doing your 1/11th, you're able to play a lot faster. When you're not chasing plays, you're just trusting the system. Everyone plays faster. Everyone is smarter, and everybody trusts each other."

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Tennessee defensive backs Dejuan Lane (10) and TJ Metcalf (1) celebrate after Lane’s interception against Kentucky during a college football game on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His Personal Growth and Development

"Not just these last 10 weeks. I've been feeling that over the past two to three years, but I'm just now getting a chance to show y'all."

The Competition Between Lane and His Brother

"We always have a brotherly competition going. He does good, I always try to do good, but that's my favorite player right now. That's my motivation and I'm following in his footsteps." "If he has a good game, I just know I have to have one and vice versa. We keep each other going. We push each other to the limits."





The Story Behind His Unique Mouthpiece Style

"No, that's my mouthpiece in my helmet."

"No, I just like being different. As you can probably see, nobody else does that. So, that's just kind of one of my trademarks." "Just for the swag. Just swag. Just for the swag."









Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preparing for Marcel Reed and Texas A&M's Explosive Offense

"They're a pretty explosive offense. They have a mobile quarterback. But we're going to game plan and we'll be ready for it."

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