Tennessee Football Receives Its Newest AP Ranking Following Massive Win Over Kentucky

The Tennessee Volunteers are just one day removed from their victory over the Kentucky Wildcats in a game that featured two teams inside the top 25 rankings. Obviously, everyone was paying attention to the college football poll, as the Vols were ranked No. 13, while the Kentucky Wildcats were ranked No. 6.

However, the AP Poll wasn't as friendly to the Vols in its release a week ago, as the Vols were ranked as the No. 16 team in the country, while the Wildcats stood tall with the No. 8 ranking. This means that although this poll may not be next to the names on Saturday anymore, it is still key to monitor, which could show a level of increase that fans may want to expect for the College Football Playoff poll, which is slated to release on Tuesday.

The Volunteers received their newest ranking, as they are ranked as the No. 9 team in the country after their win over the Kentucky Wildcats, according to the newest edition of the AP Poll. This means that the Tennessee football program did, in fact, jump up, and it is significant enough that they would be viewed as a college football playoff team. However, as mentioned earlier, this isn't the poll that will count towards the playoffs, as that is slated to be released Tuesday night.

Regardless, this was a game that the Vols dominated, as they walked into Neyland as a touchdown favorite, but won by 28 points. This was a game that showcased a defensive effort that held the Wildcats to two field goals, while also taking the ball away via a turnover three times in the contest.

The best of the offense came in the second half, after the Vols scored 24 points in the final two quarters, including a pop pass to Mike Matthews. The cool part about that, the pass came off the hands of true freshman Faizon Brandon.

Here is what Heupel said about the win.

Josh Heupel on the Win

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel smiles after a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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“Phenomenal environment. Knew it would be dark mode, homecoming, but our fans were tremendous tonight and great environment that they create for us. Proud of the way that we competed. Turnovers were going to be big. Defensively we forced a couple and didn't give it up offensively. That's been a huge part of our opponent's success this year and thought defensively elite performance, ultimately what you end up on giving up on the scoreboard. Tremendous effort."

"There's a huge part of the game early was just red zone defense. Did a great job of forcing a couple of kicks. Offensively, defensively, special teams, some penalties that changed the way the game was played in a negative way for us. We got to continue to grow in that way. I thought we missed some things offensively in the first half. The second half performance as a football team I love the way that they went out there and competed in the second half.”

Tennessee's next contest is against the Texas A&M Aggies inside Kyle Field. This will be a game that features two opposite teams, as the Aggies are below .500 this season, while the Volunteers are pushing for a playoff spot.

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