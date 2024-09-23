Tennessee Vols Edge Rusher Joshua Josephs Rated The Highest Among Run Defenders Week 4
Tennessee’s defense came to play against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Vols played on the road in their first in-conference game of the season against the No. 15 ranked Sooners at the time. The Volunteers finished the game on the winning side as they defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 25-15.
Tennessee had much success on the defensive side of the ball including a defensive effort from one player who topped all up front. That player is an edge rusher and current junior Joshua Josephs. Josephs wasn’t only the highest-rated run defender on the Tennessee roster but in the nation during week 4. Josephs finished the day with three solo tackles, a tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery.
Josephs plays opposite from star edge rusher James Pearce Jr. who is off to a bit of a slow start to the season. This could be due to the double team factor which has ultimately resulted in Josephs or someone else having a better path to the QB.
Josephs was rated a 99.3 according to PFF.
The Vols don’t play another game again until October 5th when the Vols will travel to Arkansas to take on Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks. Tennessee will need big plays from their edge rushers to be able to contain talented dual-threat QB Taylen Green. The 4-2-5 has been the base defensive scheme that seems to work as this Tennessee defense and coach Tim Banks has done a great job so far this season being one of the highest-rated defenses in the country. Many believe that Banks has done so well that he could eventually find himself receiving a head coaching gig down the road.
