Tennessee's Omarr Norman-Lott Rated as Underrated NFL Draft Prospect
Tennesse defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott has been ranked as an underrated draft prospect for the Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers have some big-time names on the list for NFL prospects for next year's draft class. James Pearce is considered one of the best prospects in the entire and could potentially be the first overall pick in 2025.
CBS Sports however released a list of underrated NFL draft prospects for the top-25 teams in college football, and Tennessee's Omarr Norman-Lott made the list. It's also worth noting that Tennessee was ranked 16th overall on the list. Here is what the article said about Norman-Lott.
"Norman-Lott has serious power and twitch. He can cave the pocket as well as slip off blocks to affect the quarterback. He excels in movement and does a nice job reading slides in pass protection to defeat the double team."
Norman-Lott transfered to Tennessee from Arizona State last season. During his first season with the Volunteers, he played in 10 games with two starts this season and ranks third on the team with 5.5 sacks. He had a season-high five tackles against No. 1 Georgia last season.
If Tennessee can get huge seasons from both Pearce Jr. and Norman-Lott this season, the defense should be a force to be reckoned with upfront. And if the Volunteers have aspirations of making the college football playoff, that might be a requirement.
