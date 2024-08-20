Tennessee Volunteers 2024 Football Schedule Game Designations Announced
The Tennessee Volunteers' game designations for the 2024 football schedule have been announced.
The start of the 2024 college football season is right around the corner as week zero action begins this Saturday with Florida State and Georgia Tech playing in Dublin, Ireland to get things kicked off. The following week is when the new season will be fully underway and the Tennessee Volunteers open their season against Chattanooga.
On Tuesday, Tennessee announced the upcoming game designations for a variety of special events throughout the season, most notably when the checkered game is set to be played. This is a great tradition for every football season for Volunteer fans as they get the opportunity to color coordinate the entire stadium and create a checkered pattern in the stands. Here is when he event is set for this season:
2024 Tennessee Football Game Designations
- Oct. 12 Florida - #CheckerNeyland presented by Pilot
- Nov. 2 Kentucky - Champions Weekend presented by Pilot, 2024 Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame Recognition
- Nov. 9 Mississippi State - Homecoming
- Nov. 23 UTEP - Salute To Service, Senior Day
The Tennessee Volunteers will also have a big-time road games this season as well. The program will make trips to both Oklahoma and Georgia this season. The trip to Norman will be Josh Heupel's first return since his coaching days with the Sooners. Tennessee also has a home against Alabama which is arguably the biggest game on the entire schedule.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.