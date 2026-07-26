Tennessee Football Commit Lands at the Top of This Major List

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to do a great job in the 2027 recruiting class, and while things have not completely gone as plan it is safe to say that they have landed a plethora of top targets despite the class still not feeling complete at this point.

This includes the top target that they had in the whole class, as they landed arguably the best running back in the class of 2027, and even the world as a whole, as they landed five-star running back David Gabriel-Georges. Gabriel-Georges is originally from Canada, but he has recently been with the Baylor Red Raiders in the state of Tennessee. He is entering his third season with the program, but for the first time in his high school career, he is committed to a school, as he is committed to the Vols following his decision to commit to head coach Josh Heupel over the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Ole Miss Rebels.

He has already started to receive some major recognition, including recognition from MaxPreps, which named Gabriel-Georges as the National Player of the Year last season. Now they have him at the very top of their running back rankings, as he is ranked No. 1 among all running backs regardless of class. He is followed by a plethora of elite running backs. Here is how the list currently goes.

Where Each Running Back Ranks

Brentwood Academy's Easton Jointer (7) tackles Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. David Gabriel-Georges (Baylor High School) (Tennessee Football Commit)

2. Landen Williams-Callis (Randle High School)

3. Kemon Spell (McKeesport High School) (Georgia Football Commit)

4. SaRod Baker (Desoto High School) (Texas Tech Football Commit)

5. Honor Fa'alave-Johnson (Cathedral Catholic High School) (USC Football Commit)

6. Myson Johnson-Cook (East St. Louis High School) (Auburn Football Commit)

7. Gary Walker (Creekside High School) (Clemson Football Commit)

8. Kevin Hartsfield (Newton High School)

9. Ty Keys (Poplarville High School) (Miami Football Commit)

10. David Segarra III (Byrnes High School) (LSU Football Commit)

The preseason Top 10 running back rankings are here. 🏈



See which athletes lead the way entering the 2026 season ⬇️https://t.co/YCDYjh01Qr pic.twitter.com/vrLMZErVi3 — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) July 24, 2026

Gabriel-Georges will be a star for the Tennessee Volunteers. in fact, one could argue that he is the best running back commit that the Tennessee Volunteers have ever landed. he will have teh chance to be a possible Heisman trophy winner if he lives up to his true expectations, and is likely to be a star when it comes to seeing the field early in his career on Saturdays and afterwards, Sundays.

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