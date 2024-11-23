Tennessee Volunteers Dominates UTEP In Final Home Game
Tennessee defeats UTEP in blowout fashion as the Vols close out Neyland Stadium contests in a big way.
Tennessee bested the UTEP Miners on Saturday following a blowout win. The Vols defeated the Miners 56-0.
Tennessee started slow on the day before finally putting up points and closing the half strongly. Nico Iamaleava would find his rhythm with Bru McCoy who connected for two touchdowns giving McCoy his only touchdowns on the season. This was extremely special for the former five-star WR as he did this on senior day.
Tennessee would find much success out of their running backs as well who finished the day with five total touchdowns. Sampson had a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown to give him the single-season total touchdown record in program history. Peyton Lewis would be the fellow back to score as he would rush one in for six. He would later get his second touchdown of the game. This was his first multi-touchdown game in his career. Cameron Seldon would also find himself in the end zone with his first Vols touchdown of the season.
The Vols defense played harassing defense nearly all game forcing multiple turnovers including an early interception by Jermod McCoy.
The Vols will be filled with much celebration as the seniors break down their final Neyland Stadium game as well as the win. They will also celebrate other wins from teams across the country as Ohio State and Florida helped the Vols' path to the playoffs look much brighter as it nearly feels now as if the Vols just need to win and win convincingly.
Tennessee will play their final regular season game next weekend against in-state rivals Vanderbilt.
