Tennessee Volunteers Enter Halftime Ahead Of UTEP
Tennessee leads UTEP after the first half concludes and the teams enter the locker room.
The Tennessee Volunteers and UTEP Miners are through a full half of their contest with the Vols ahead 28-0.
Tennessee would start slow in the first quarter as they would be forced to punt multiple times. They struggled through most of the quarter with very few bright spots as the only bright spots was on the defense as they held the Miners scoreless. Jermod McCoy got an interception on a deep shot from UTEP.
Tennessee would get a touchdown early in the second quarter thanks to a big run by Dylan Sampson. Nico Iamaleava’s early struggles were balanced by a successful rushing attack from Sampson. Tennessee couldn’t ask for a more talented back who broke the single-season touchdown total record for the Vols with this score.
On the next defensive stand the Vols would force a fumble and Dominic Bailey recovered for the Vols.
Squirrel White would get himself a touchdown on a nine-yard reception which resulted in his second TD of the season. Justin moments before Mike Matthews would get a touchdown that would be called back due to offensive pass interference on Holden Staes.
Tennessee would look to get another touchdown and they would following an electric return from Boo Carter and a great pass to Ethan Davis. Iamaleava would throw another TD but this time to the pass would go to Sampson.
And as if the Vols couldn't of ended the half any better the Vols QB would deliver a TD pass to Bru McCoy who has been held scoreless all season long. This was a special moment for the Cookie Monster and Vols fans will be able to go get free cookies at Moonshine Mountain Cookies after this TD.
Tennessee will receive to start the second half.
