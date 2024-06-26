Tennessee Volunteers Favorite Tradition Shown in Reveal of EA CFB 25
The Tennessee Volunteers have been included in the latest sights and sounds reveal for college football 25 video game.
Typically the college football offseason provides a lull for fans that forces them to continuously look forward to the upcoming season for the excitement to spark back. However, this offseason, college football video games are making a return and it has fans everywhere anticipating the release of the game.
Some of the latest news to break about the video game was a list of the top 25 hardest stadiums to play in for the video game, and Neyland Stadium did not even crack the top 10. Instead, they were listed 13th behind the likes of Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida.
In the latest reveal, the Tennessee Volunteers were included in the deep dive of the sights and sounds included in this year's game. More specifically, Tennessee's running through the T was shown in the video.
The video also discusses how each experience for each stadium in the game will be unique to each and every venue. Personalized traditions, chants, hand signals and more will be included to make sure the game feels authentic to each and every fan base. So a typical Saturday in Neyland Stadium will be replicated in this year's college football game.
