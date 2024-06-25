Neyland Stadium Ranked Outside Top-10 for Toughest Environments in EA College Football 25
Tennessee Volunteers' football venue Neyland Stadium did not rank inside of the top-10 for toughest environments in the new EA college football 25 video game.
Tennessee's football venue Neyland Stadium has been known to be one of the more difficult places to play in college football. The stadium holds over 101,000 fans and has produced some of the greatest road game environments the sport has ever seen. However, the new college football video game does not feel the same way.
Typically the college football offseason provides a lull for fans that forces them to continuously look forward to the upcoming season for the excitement to spark back. However, this offseason, college football video games are making a return and it has fans everywhere anticipating the release of the game.
Some of the latest news to break about the video game was a list of the top 25 hardest stadiums to play in for the video game, and Neyland Stadium did not even crack the top 10. Instead, they were listed 13th behind the likes of Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida.
Tennessee fans proved just how great and loud Neyland Stadium can be not too long ago when they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide at home in 2022. The upset produced one of the biggest celebrations in college football history. So much so, that fans ripped up a field goal post and toted it down to the river by the stadium. So whether the list says so or not, Tennessee fans have a right to feel differently about where their home stadium ranks amongst the rest.
