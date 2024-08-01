Tennessee Volunteers' Joe Milton Predicted to Win Starting Job for Patriots
Former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton has been predicted to win the New England Patriots starting quarterback job by a well-known media member.
The word "measurables" is repeated over and over during the lead-up to the NFL draft. Measurables become the centerfold of NFL draft discussions and you either have them or you don't It's the things that you cannot coach into a player that appears to stand out the most, and that's exactly the kind of prospect Joe Milton was in this year's draft process and it's why the New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round.
The Patriots did not select Milton with the intention of him emerging into the starting role this season. They drafted North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye to fill that void. However, reports surfaced earlier this week that Milton was outshining Maye during training camp and one well-known media is cashing in his early prediction for who will win the Patriots' starting job.
"The sixth-round quarterback Joe Milton is probably going to win the job because he's the better athlete, he's the bigger, stronger, faster more dynamic athlete," Colin Cowherd said on The Herd. "And they don't have any at tight end, wide receiver or running back. So when I read this story, my take is, yeah Joe Milton will make plays. Listen, Kirk Cousins and RGIII got drafted back in 2012 got drafted by Washington. And they figured out by year two that Cousins is the guy."
It's not as cut and dry as Milton beating out Maye for the starting job. NFL veteran Jacoby Brissett is also on the roster so he adds another wrinkle into the mix. On top of that, there are still a few weeks to go before preseason wraps up and the Patriots are forced to name a starter for the upcoming season. With that being said though, it sounds like Milton is doing everything he needs to win the job, and could very well be one of the biggest steals in the 2024 NFL draft class.
