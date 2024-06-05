Volunteer Country

Joe Milton III: "Tennessee Sets You Up For The NFL"

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III spoke with the media about the impact the program had on his development track.

Evan Crowell

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III is one of the most polarizing rookie prospects of this past draft class. He transferred to the University of Tennessee after a stint with the Michigan Wolverines, a decision that proved right for his development. He spoke with the New England Patriots media on Wednesday to praise Tennessee and their plan for him.

Milton measures 6-foot-5 inches and weighs 245 pounds, and he has tons of physical talent. New England drafted North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall to be their franchise quarterback of the future; some have speculated that Milton could switch positions to tight end during his time at the professional level. During an introductory media availability, one reporter asked him about it, and Milton refuted the thought

"You're the first person I've actually heard that from, to be real with you, but that'll never happen," Milton explained. It seems he's set on carving out a future at the quarterback position in the NFL.

