Tennessee Volunteers' Josh Heupel Discusses Recent Recruiting Success
Tennessee Volunteers football head coach Josh Heupel discusses his program's recent recruiting success.
Since the beginning of summer, a lot of moves have been made in the 2025 recruiting class and quite a few programs made some massive strides toward getting their class wrapped up before the season even starts. However, there might not be a program that made as many big waves as Tennessee did this summer on the recruiting trail.
The Volunteers landed a litany of big names in the class and it has shot them up the recruiting rankings over the last couple of months. During his time with the media on Monday, Heupel was asked about the program's recent recruiting success, and here is what he had to say:
"Tennessee is unique with all of the states that touch it and how many great places are close to us," Heupel said. "Success for us just isn't within the last six weeks. It's been building."
Since the start of June, Tennessee has landed 13 commits in the class out of 23 total. It isn't just the quantity though that makes the Volunteers stand out though, it's the manner in which they won some of these recruiting battles and the caliber of players that they have landed over the last couple of months. Here is a recap of the players that have committed to Tennessee during that time period:
- David Sanders Jr., OL
- Lagonza Hayward, LB
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- Mariyon Dye, DL
- Travis Smith Jr., WR
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Nic Moore, OL
- Jaedon Harmon, LB
- Christian Gass, LB
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tre Poteat, DB
This list of players doesn't even include the commitments of quarterback Faizon Brandon and tight end Carson Sneed who are part of the 2026 recruiting class and both committed to the Volunteers this summer. If head coach Josh Heupel and his staff were looking to make some waves this offseason and prove they belong with the other elite recruiters, then they certainly accomplished that.
