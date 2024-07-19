Tennessee Volunteers Land Pair of Players on Media Preseason All-SEC Team
The Tennessee Volunteers landed two players on the media's preseason All-SEC Team at SEC Media Days.
SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas wrapped up on Thursday and media in attendance cashed in their votes for conference rankings and who they predict to win the conference. The Tennesee Volunteers were voted to finish seventh in the conference and they did not receive a single vote to win the conference. Schools that did receive votes include Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, LSU and South Carolina.
Media members also voted on the preseason All-SEC team and two players from Tennessee made the list; center Cooper Mays and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. Mays attended media days with head coach Josh Heupel and was a massive piece for the program that elected to return for another season. The Volunteers will be starting Nico Iamaleava at quarterback this season, his first year as a starter, so any experience Tennessee can have upfront is huge for the upcoming year.
It's a big season for Heupel and his program and in order for them to be successful this year, they will have to lean on players like Mays and Pearce Jr. to help lead the way through a tough conference schedule during the 2024 college football season.
SEC Preseason Media Poll:
- Georgia
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Auburn
- Kentucky
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Arkansas
- Mississippi State
- Vanderbilt
